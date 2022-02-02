BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township sold land at 1393 Paw Paw Ave. to a company that wishes to build a medical marijuana growing facility – for the second time.
At a board meeting Tuesday night, trustees voted to sell the property to 3ELLS, LLC, having drawn up a second purchase agreement after the first one had lapsed.
The buyer had not paid in full, and several conditions had not been met prior to the deadline of the first agreement, Supervisor Cathy Yates told The Herald-Palladium before a Jan. 25 meeting. During that meeting, trustees voted to rewrite a second agreement.
The price was $60,000, which was the same as before.
The township authorized the first purchase agreement on May 21, 2021.
Elliott Ridley of Berrien Springs received a special use permit from the township in November to grow medical marijuana at the location.
Other business
The board voted to approve a professional services agreement with Plante Moran, costing no more than $40,000. Kenley Penner will again conduct the township’s 2021 audit.
Township officials moved forward in the eminent domain process for four properties. In order to upgrade their sewer easements, the township has requested easements for each of the four properties.
A water plant pipe replacement got the board’s approval. The cost of the new hardware and the labor to replace it will cost $6,800.
“In the main water line leaving the water plant, there is a connection that is severely corroded,” Water Plant Superintendent Kyle Tryan told trustees. “I’d like to fix it now rather than wait until it turns into an emergency someday.”
Tyran said he assumed leaked chlorine accelerated the corrosion.
Trustees reappointed Tori Polk and the Rev. William Whitfield as commissioners on the Benton Township Housing Commission. Their terms will last through 2026.
The board voted in favor of giving Yates and Clerk Carolyn Phillips authority to manage the Conrail lift station and interceptor projects. Additionally, they voted to authorize Phillips to be the township certifier for these projects, as well as ratifying the past action Yates, Phillips and Treasurer Debbie Boothby have taken on the projects.