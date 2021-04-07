Benton Township Police
Tony Wittkowski / HP file photo

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township is buying two new patrol cars for its police department.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, Police Chief Brian Smit requested funding to buy two 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Explorer Utility, all-wheel-drive vehicles.

