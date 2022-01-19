Benton Township web
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township is adding a new vehicle to its municipal fleet.

The board voted Tuesday to purchase a 2022 Ford F-150 for $29,947 to replace a water distribution plant car that had been in an accident more than a month earlier.

