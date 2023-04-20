BENTON TOWNSHIP — Benton Township will now offer hiring and retention bonuses to its police department, as it operates with half of its manpower.
At their Tuesday meeting, township trustees approved a $5,000 hiring bonus and a $6,500 retention bonus, to be paid out in segments. Police Chief Greg Abrams said the department was below peer communities in bonus pay.
“Our officers are working tirelessly and sacrificing themselves to the point of burnout, which we do not want to happen,” he said.
In 2022, Benton Township police officers responded to six homicides, 21 non-fatal shootings, 15 armed robberies and 13,511 total complaints, Abrams said.
The total impact of the bonus program will be $157,169. Clerk Carolyn Phillips said the township can fund this without difficulty.
The department currently has 12 patrolmen, but is budgeted for 24 patrolmen. The Michigan State Police and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department are assisting the township as the department struggles with staffing.
In the last two years, 13 police officers have left or retired from the department, because of better wages or bonus incentives, said Deputy Chief Blake McKinney.
After the meeting, Supervisor Cathy Yates said the township board was going to work out with the union how the bonuses were to be paid out.
“This is a wonderful place to work with wonderful benefits. We’re wonderful people to work with, and we’re looking for people who want to be like the community,” said Yates. “We want people out there that want to speak to them, talk to them.”
After the meeting, Abrams said new hires will not receive any portion of the bonus until after they complete the field training officer program.
The bonuses will be a way to show appreciation to current officers, he said.