BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Benton Township Water Plant is getting a precautionary update.
During Tuesday’s board meeting, trustees agreed to pay $29,600 to Peerless Midwest to replace six McCrometer propeller meters with Siemens flowmeters. Three would be high-service pump flowmeters, while the other three would be low-service flowmeters.
Water Plant Supervisor Kyle Tryan said the update is a proactive measure for the water plant.
“This is to make sure we are accurately measuring the water flow at the plant,” Tryan said. “We don’t want to wait for the meters to fail. It’s actually cheaper to replace them than to rebuild them.”
The current propeller meters are 24 inches in length, while the flowmeters are only 13.8 inches.
Based on a quote by Peerless Midwest, the field crew would also have to build new 8-inch spool pieces on site.
“Replacing these flow meters will provide good life-cycle management,” Tryan said.
Clerk Carolyn Phillips said the meter replacements that were approved marks the first line item on the township’s water system capital improvement plan to be addressed.
Trustees recently adopted the sewer and water system capital improvement plans in an effort to determine improvement needs and introduce maintenance programs.
Both capital improvement plans – approved at the Jan. 7 board meeting – provide the township’s water and sewer system improvement priorities, a timeline for accomplishing the needed improvements, and a financial strategy to implement the plan.
Under the 20-year capital improvement plans, the township is looking at water main replacements, intake and raw water pumping improvements, storage improvements and other treatment plant improvements.