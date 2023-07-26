BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien Community Foundation is set to host Backpacks For Good on Aug 1. in Benton Harbor.
The event will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park in Benton Harbor. The BCF is providing more than 1,400 backpacks filled with school supplies to students who live in the 49022 zip code. Any student within the ZIP code area can attend, regardless of the school they attend.
Backpacks For Good is being held in conjunction with the community-wide event, National Night Out.
“Backpacks For Good events are community collaborations from the hosting sites, to funding, to volunteers,” Berrien Community Foundation President Lisa Cripps-Downey said in a news release. “It is a community effort to help our students and to ease a financial burden on families.”
Whirlpool Corp. sponsored part of the event, and also had employees packing backpacks behind the scenes.
In addition to the backpacks, the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency and local farmers will supply food for the event. Several other community resources that focus on children and families will be present as well.
“The Backpacks for Good project provides a meaningful volunteer opportunity for our employees and connects to the commitments made in our Racial Equality Pledge,” said Pam Klyn, executive vice president, corporate relations and sustainability at Whirlpool. “Helping young people in this community to be prepared for school in the fall and excited about learning is an investment in their educational future. This project is a natural collaboration as we think about Whirlpool Corp.’s vision of ‘Improving Life at Home.’”
Families who live within the designated ZIP code are encouraged to bring their students to choose a backpack and visit with other resources as well. No registration is required.
This event is one of four BCF Backpacks For Good events this year, others include:
Students attending Eau Claire schools from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 3 at Lybrook Elementary School.
Students attending Brandywine or Niles schools from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 10 at Niles High School.
Students attending Coloma, Watervliet or Hagar Township schools from 4-6 p.m. Aug 17 at Coloma High School.
For more information on backpack events, visit Berrien Community Foundation’s website.