ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Health Department staff is ready to start passing out water filters in Benton Harbor now that an agreement has been approved by city and county officials.
The health department passed out water filters to remove lead from the city’s drinking water for three years until last fall, when the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency asked the department to pause the program while the effectiveness of the filters were reviewed. The city’s water was first found to exceed the federal action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) of lead in October 2018.
Berrien County Administrator Brian Dissette told county commissioners Thursday that since the filters were found to be effective in February by the EPA, the voluntary filter program would be ready to start back up.
However, due to the intense national media coverage, Dissette said he felt the health department needed to be welcomed back into the city by elected officials. He said Benton Harbor city commissioners on Monday approved a memorandum of understanding that city officials will “ensure that the BCHD openly and transparently provides filters to those residents in need of a water filter or filtration unit.”
The memo, which county commissioners approved Thursday, is effective through May 2023.
“As they’re knocking on doors, there’s going to be some angry people saying, ‘Why are you back here? Why are you doing this?’” Dissette said. “And they need to be able to say that the city, the state of Michigan and the county all agree that this is a good program that provides value.”
A healthy report
Chioma Ejiofor from the health department said the EPA study found the filters are effective at filtering out lead in tap water – only if they are properly installed and maintained.
“As the EPA went out to different homes, they noticed that residents had filters, but many of them, they weren’t maintaining them properly, meaning that the red light was on the filter and had been there for maybe months and the residents were still using the filter,” she said.
She said the department is ready to help residents install and maintain the filters.
“That help looks like if someone connects with us for a filter, we have the ability to send someone out to help them install it or get education on how they can maintain it,” Ejiofor said.
She said health department officials will also call residents who have filters every few months to let them know when it’s time to replace the filters.
Dissette said health department staff will implement a communication plan that stresses the filters are free and voluntary.
Ejiofor said the plan includes news releases, social media posts, website updates, door hangers, posters and potentially billboards.
“We’re working to be very transparent with our process so that the city knows exactly what we’re doing and they’re working in step with us,” she said.
After the meeting, Acting Health Officer Guy Miller said the health department has also hired 10 ambassadors from the city to help spread the word about the water filter program.
“We’ve got a program where we train them up on everything they need to know about the water situation and the filters and resources and sending the right message out there to residents,” he said. “We want to train these people to really be subject matter experts out in the community.”
History
The city was first put under a state advisory for having too much lead in some of its drinking water in October 2018. Residents were given free water filters until all of the lead service lines could be replaced, which was expected to take 20 years.
In October 2021, Whitmer signed an executive order accelerating the state’s response, calling for the lead service lines to be replaced within 18 months.
As a result, the city approved more than $33 million in spending in January to hire contractors to replace the lead service lines, which is expected to be done by April 2023.
While they are being replaced, the state is providing bottled water to residents to use for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking and mixing with baby formula.