BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Health Department has reduced its isolation and quarantine guidance for K-12 educational settings.
The health department updated its guidelines on Jan. 19, following similar revisions by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“The Berrien County Health Department continues to work closely with our local school systems to ensure they have the tools they need to keep students in the classroom safely,” said Guy Miller, BCHD acting health officer, in a prepared statement. “We have provided the schools with updated guidance from MDHHS on quarantining and on face coverings.”
The health department had already reduced quarantine and isolation periods for the general public earlier this month, but those new guidelines did not apply to K-12 settings.
Under the revised plan for K-12 settings, those who test positive should isolate for five days after symptom onset or five days after the test date for those who do not develop symptoms. The guidance recommends wearing a mask for five days after isolating.
Additionally, to exit isolation, the person must have improved symptoms and have been fever free for 24 hours without the aid of medication.
Quarantine update
The updated guidance also reduces the time of quarantine to five days for close contacts in K-12 settings.
Close contacts are those who are not fully vaccinated and boosted or have not received a positive COVID-19 test in the past 90 days and have been within six feet of a COVID-positive person for more than 15 minutes.
After quarantining, the guidance states individuals should wear a mask for the following five days.
“If you are not able to quarantine, then wear a well-fitting mask for a full 10 days,” the guidance states.
Those in a K-12 setting can follow the school’s test-to-stay option.
“We all recognize the importance of in-person learning as the best option for students, and we encourage all schools in our community to take appropriate steps to ensure schools can continue to provide face-to-face instruction safely,” Miller said in the statement.
Schools with universal masking do not have to quarantine asymptomatic close contacts.
The statement referenced a MDHHS policy, which encouraged individuals to mask in school settings and recommended parents vaccinate their children 5 years and older.
“We applaud the state’s decision to send more than 1 million rapid antigen tests free of charge in Michigan, including more than 420,000 to schools,” Miller said in the statement.