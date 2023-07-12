BENTON HARBOR — Marijuana use for people under the age of 21 is not only illegal, but can cause problems with their developing brains, according to a campaign launched this week by the Berrien County Health Department.
“It’s important for teens and the adults who love them to be aware of the dangers of underage marijuana use,” said Lisa Peeples-Hurst, public health promotion and prevention supervisor, in a news release. “Though marijuana use is legal in Michigan for individuals over the age of 21, it is neither legal nor healthy for young people to use.”
According to a 2021 survey from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, nearly 37 percent of Michigan high school seniors reported they had used marijuana in their lifetime, and more than 22 percent reported using marijuana at least once in the past 30 days.
Some of the negative impacts associated with underage marijuana use include:
Issues with attention, concentration, problem solving, learning and memory
Poor academic and job performance
Lack of balance and coordination
Poor decision-making
Difficulties in relationships
Increased risk of mental health challenges
Regular marijuana use underage can also lead to impaired driving and greater risk of addiction, the health department said.
“We must work together to limit the negative effects this drug has on young people in our community,” Peeples-Hurst said.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration (SAMHSA) says the following may be signs for parents and caregivers that teens and young adults in their life may be using marijuana underage:
Unusual laughing, coordination issues and forgetfulness
Bloodshot eyes or frequent use of eye drops
Frequent use of incense, candles and other deodorizers
Unexplained lack of money or frequent requests for money
Presence of pipes, bongs and cigars
Parents and caregivers can help limit risk for young people in their life by talking to them about marijuana and other substances. SAMHSA has resources available to help get the conversation started.
For more information about this campaign, visit berriencounty.org/1580/Get-the-Dirt-on-Weed or contact Peeples-Hurst at 927-5690.