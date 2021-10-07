BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Health Department is projecting decreased COVID-19 funding from state and federal governments in the 2022 fiscal year.
Courtney Davis, acting health officer, told members of the Berrien County Board of Health on Wednesday they’re expecting about a $1 million drop in COVID-response funds.
“I do think it’s very reasonable for us to expect the funding will continue to step down and at some point, just not be there,” Davis said.
She said she expects there to be some funding in 2023, but only a fraction of what the department is receiving now.
BCHD’s budget has a $1.8 million favorable variance to budget as of Aug. 30, owed to increased grant revenues from the state and federal governments and low personnel costs.
As of Aug. 30, state and federal grant revenues have totaled $4.3 million, $1.5 million more than last year. That increase is largely attributed to COVID aid, Jen Pries, business manager, said.
Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance revenues have fallen, largely as their clinic has had decreased traffic from the pandemic, Pries said.
Direct expenditures decreased by $536,000, largely because the decreased personnel costs from the hotline and vaccine clinics. Because of several open positions, the personnel budget was also under budget.
COVID-19 cases have maintained their plateau. Davis said it was uncertain whether this was preceding a decline in cases.
“We hope that that is a true leveling; that would be really good,” Davis said. “We have not seen a decrease yet, but have continued to see kind of that peak stop growing.”
Percent positivity has also leveled, she said.
The biggest increases in new cases during September were among 0- to 19-year-olds.
Local hospital partners are still very busy, Davis said. The emergency departments are swamped, not entirely with COVID-19 patients, Davis said, but with many other non-COVID respiratory diseases.
Benton Harbor response
The health department won’t be leading the effort to rid Benton Harbor of lead pipes, but health officials said they want to be advocates throughout the process.
Davis said BCHD is not the regulatory body responsible for public water, but the agency wants to provide “wraparound services” to assist residents. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is the authority responsible for maintaining public water supplies.
“We are certainly aware and concerned and looking at resident health across many aspects, all the time,” Davis said.
BCHD has been providing lead filters, as well as manning a hotline for residents to call in with concerns.
The department currently has one full-time employee working specifically on the lead contamination and recently received funding for a half-time employee as well.