BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department has received an additional $15,000 in emerging threats money from the state to be used to respond to mpox.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services previously had contracted with the health department for about $1.57 million to provide public health services for emerging threats, but recently sought a revised contract for nearly $1.6 million, which has been approved by the Berrien County Board of Commissioners.
Epidemiologist Adriana Baker said there has been just one case of mpox reported in Berrien County so far, and the patient has recovered. The first case in Michigan was detected in June.
The money from the state will go toward vaccinating people against mpox. Health Officer Guy Miller said as of this week, the health department has administered 109 doses since August.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a disease that is part of the same family of viruses as variola virus – the virus that causes smallpox.
Symptoms include rash, fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache, sore throat, nasal congestion and cough.
The virus is transmitted by direct contact with the rash, scabs, fluid from sores or saliva, or prolonged face-to-face contact via respiratory secretions.
Symptoms usually develop seven to 14 days after exposure. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says anyone with symptoms should isolate themself from others and call their health care provider about being tested.