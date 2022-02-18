BENTON HARBOR — Masks in indoor spaces are now optional, per new Berrien County Health Department guidelines.
The BCHD changed its guidance Thursday to recommending masks in indoor settings, including schools, to making them optional.
The health department followed the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ announcement Wednesday, which effectively ended the public health advisory that recommended requiring indoor masking.
According to that announcement, Michigan is in the “recovery” stage following a surge. The MDHHS guidance is that individuals make their own decisions about their personal risk.
The health department’s guidance remains for those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or recently had close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Those who are in isolation or quarantine should continue to follow BCHD guidance on isolation and quarantining, Miller said.
“Local data shows COVID-19 is a declining threat to our community,” said Guy Miller, interim health officer, in a news release. “Berrien County residents now have the tools in place to make choices based on their health status and their risk tolerance, something that was not readily available over the past two years.”
Miller pointed to a 60 percent decline in local hospitalizations, high estimates of immunity and high vaccination rates among those 65 and older as some of the conditions that made the guidance change possible.
“Our expanded tool kit allows for individuals to get vaccinated, wear a well-fitting KN95 mask, get tested when ill, receive therapy or treatment when appropriate and be admitted to the hospital if necessary,” he said in the release.
The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department also announced Thursday it would align with the MDHHS guidance to have optional masking in public settings.
BCHD will continue to recommend all individuals – regardless of vaccination status – practice universal masking in high-risk group settings, including long-term care facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, jails and health care facilities. When making a decision to wear or not wear a mask, Berrien health officials encouraged people to consider that those around them may be adversely affected by COVID-19.
In the case that a new strain of COVID-19 emerges, the news release stated the health department will make appropriate recommendations for the health and safety of the community.