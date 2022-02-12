BENTON HARBOR — With the amount of misinformation surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, Southwest Michigan influencer Traci Burton got to work on reaching out to hesitant members in her community.
In partnership with United Way of Southwest Michigan and the Berrien County Health Department, Burton produced a five-minute video that includes a prelude and music video about getting the vaccine.
“If we’re going to move forward as a community, we have to make space for hesitancy,” Burton said during a panel discussion Friday. “This is a very personal decision for many, and we need to understand and address the concerns people have so we can remove barriers and begin true conversations.”
This marked the third video in the health department’s “Play Your Part” series addressing vaccine hesitancy.
Burton, executive producer and creative director of the video series, introduced the video as it was released Friday on the BCHD’s Facebook page.
The video begins in a Benton Harbor church with Pastor Philander Martin sharing news that a member of his congregation has contracted COVID and is really struggling. Martin encourages the congregation to get a COVID-19 vaccine and lets them know he’s available to talk with them to address concerns.
After hearing a question about the vaccine’s effectiveness, his wife, Elect Lady Stephanie Rockette-Martin responds and notes there are free clinics throughout Benton Harbor, encouraging the congregation to “do our part” and protect one another – and the community.
The five-minute video also features an original rap by Benton Harbor resident Jo-Jo Norwood.
Norwood begins his song, which is interspersed with scenes of the congregation dancing and responding, “hold on – it’s gonna get better.”
In the midst of the music video, a few Southwest Michigan residents were spotlighted with their name and the reason they chose to get vaccinated.
After the video, Burton talked about her own hesitancy to get vaccinated in a panel that included BHSH Spectrum Health Lakeland and health department officials.
“For me, it did take individuals who looked like me – I had to see them do it before I took that next step,” she said. “I was hesitant, but ultimately decided to become vaccinated. I would like our community to think of life outside of this pandemic. It has been a harsh couple of years, but there is hope beyond this.”
Lack of trust
Diane Young, who was among the participants in the video, said she chose to get vaccinated in an effort to be a community advocate.
During the panel streamed via Facebook, Young said some of the vaccine hesitancy in the Black community stems from a history of mistrust.
“People who look like us, our history tells us we were used as test subjects,” she said. “There’s a lack of trust, lack of knowledge about the ingredients in the vaccines. The information that was being shared was by people who they didn’t really trust.”
Young shared a personal story of a family member who had a three-week bout with COVID-19 before getting vaccinated. The second time Young’s family member tested positive, she had mild symptoms thanks to being vaccinated.
She also called on faith-based organizations, health agencies and employers to work together and clear up false information.
“It’s going to take a collective effort, a strong collaboration of community partners to educate the community and influence them to get vaccinated,” Young said.
Community spaces
Chioma Ejiofor, special projects coordinator for the health department, said some of the concerns over vaccines she’s heard have been about long-term effects and that it was rushed.
At the start of the pandemic, Ejiofor said she noticed a large communication gap.
“Our communities hit hardest (by COVID-19) were not getting our information,” she said. “Now we’re using social influencers by putting our information into the hands of trusted community members, who are getting it to their respective community spaces.”
Betty Moore, a nurse practitioner from Lakeland, spoke of the efficacy of vaccinated patients.
While no vaccine is 100 percent effective, she said symptoms are not as severe when a person is vaccinated and contracts COVID.
Across all Spectrum Health hospitals last week, Moore said 72 percent of those who were hospitalized, 77 percent of those who were in the ICU, and 80 percent of those on a ventilator were unvaccinated.
Even though the virus can change and mutate into different variants, Moore said the vaccine is still effective.
“The immunity you build up from the vaccine is far more predictable than what you would get from the actual virus itself. It’s a more controlled response,” she said. “If you wait around for a natural immunity, that could be a gamble. We don’t know who gets a mild case or a severe case. We’ve seen people as young as 25 and 20 die from this virus. You don’t want to play with that.”
The community can watch the panel on the BCHD Facebook page.