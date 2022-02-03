BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Health Department is looking to add a position to help oversee its continued response to the Benton Harbor lead crisis.
The Berrien County Board of Health met Wednesday morning, having just enough board members to make it through the snow to form a quorum. Members approved a resolution for the health department to add a supervisor role to oversee the emerging threats funds, given by the state in response to the action level exceedance of lead in Benton Harbor’s water.
The health department has received an influx of these funds from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to address the lead crisis in Benton Harbor. Currently, two coordinators handle distributing those funds, said Acting Health Officer Guy Miller following the meeting.
“(The emerging threats funds are) a pretty large sum of money,” Miller said. “It would be nice to have a supervisor.”
The supervisor would direct the two coordinators, work with various entities like MDHHS, the city of Benton Harbor and EGLE and manage payroll and time, among other duties.
The resolution also calls for support staff like an administrative assistant, Miller said.
However, the Berrien County Board of Commissioners must approve the resolution in order for BCHD to create the position. Typically, commissioners meet on Thursdays, but because of snow, today’s meeting was canceled.
Health officials urged Benton Harbor residents to refrain from drinking tap water last October, after testing found levels of lead exceeding the state’s action level.
Other business
The board approved a telehealth grant application to MDHHS.
Miller said seeing patients virtually requires integrating the department’s current electronic health record system with a telehealth system.
At Wednesday’s meeting, board members discussed a sub-contract with the Michigan Public Health Institute to study strategies that would improve birth equity in Berrien County. Miller said infant morality in the county are about four times higher among Black residents than white residents.
“That’s really a backbone to public health, is looking at birth outcomes,” Miller said.
Although not an agenda item, Miller said Medical Director Rex Cabaltica and other board members discussed forming a Berrien County physicians group, which would meet regularly to communicate best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Presentation and MDHHS, as well as BCHD public health programming.