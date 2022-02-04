BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Health Department is looking to reverse recent trends following a slump in booster shots and vaccinations.
The health department reported declining vaccine clinic visitors, going from 350 adults in one day to just 50 and from around 70 kids to a dozen since the start of the year.
“What we have noticed in the past couple weeks is that there has just been a substantial drop in all of our COVID clinics, across all age categories,” said Brandon Vallee, BCHD emergency preparedness coordinator.
Vallee said the health department mostly administered the Moderna vaccine series from January to April 2021 because it was easier to store.
When the FDA approved the Moderna booster in late October, the health department saw a large demand for it, in part because of the heavy presence of those who had received the Moderna series, and in part because of the approaching holidays.
“We were slammed through the beginning of November, all the way through the end of December, especially around the holidays,” Vallee said.
After the holidays, the number of those coming to the walk-in clinics has tanked.
Vallee said the slump most likely stems from multiple factors.
“We’re still undergoing COVID-19 exhaustion,” Vallee said. “We’ve been hearing about COVID-19 now for a solid two years, and people are just exhausted, and they just tune it out.”
Also, given the omicron variant surge that hit the county, Vallee said people are less likely to go to a clinic if they are recently recovered or actively sick. A number of people within Berrien County are also skeptical about the vaccine’s efficacy.
To combat this, Vallee said the health department is working with other community partners to bring clinics to where people feel more comfortable and to address questions that those who are vaccine hesitant might have.
The department is trying to spread the word that vaccine clinics are free, do not require any proof of insurance and have plenty of available appointments.
Spectrum Health Lakeland and BCHD are looking into hosting clinics at nursing homes, churches and senior centers.
“Let’s be honest – doctors’ offices and by extension the health department can be a little scary, especially if you’re terrified of needles,” Vallee said. “So let’s make it a little more comfortable.”
One such clinic at a Buchanan senior center was very successful, he said, resulting in around 400 booster shots given that day. Additionally, the state of Michigan has partnered with BCHD to reach homebound residents who are unable to come to vaccine clinics.
The health department is also working with the United Way, the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department and other community groups to survey those hesitant to receiving the vaccine.
“The reason for doing that is to form a dialogue,” Vallee said. “And maybe it’s to change our messaging. Maybe it’s to provide an incentive to get a vaccine. Maybe it’s to provide more opportunity or correct some misinformation that’s occurred over the last two years.”