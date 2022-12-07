BENTON HARBOR — Even though more than 99 percent of Benton Harbor’s lead water service lines have been replaced, the Berrien County Health Department is urging city residents to use filters or bottled water until their homes are inspected for additional sources of lead.
The free home inspections and abatement services are available through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
According to a news release, applications for the service are available by calling 866-691-5323 or online at www. Michigan.gov/mileadsafe.
Free lead filters, replacement cartridges and installation assistance are available by calling the health department at 1-800-815-5485, option 2.
The filters and cartridges can also be obtained by visiting the health department between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2149 E. Napier Ave., Benton Harbor, or the Center for Better Health between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 100 W. Main St., Benton Harbor.
Cartridges should be replaced every two months or when the filter’s indicator light flashes red, whichever comes first.
Residents receive six months worth of cartridges when they initially receive their filter and can contact the health department any time to receive more.
Faucet aerators should be cleaned every six months, or monthly if construction or public water system repairs are happening near a household until work is complete. Simply unscrew the aerator, soak it in vinegar, scrub and reattach.
For more information, visit bchdmi.org/LeadFilters.