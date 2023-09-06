BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Health Department is calling upon community members to take proactive steps to prepare for unforeseen emergencies and disasters as part of September being National Preparedness Month.
Launched in 2004 by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, this initiative aims to educate citizens to create comprehensive emergency plans that can safeguard their loved ones and provide a sense of security during times of uncertainty.
“Emergency Preparedness Month stands as a critical reminder of our shared responsibility to protect and support one another in times of uncertainty,” said Jeff Thornton, emergency preparedness coordinator at the health department, in a news release. “By taking simple yet impactful steps, families can enhance their ability to effectively respond to any emergency that may arise.”
The health department offers the following practical tips for families to build their own plans:
Create a family emergency plan: Develop a plan that includes evacuation routes, meeting points and contact information for family members, friends and local authorities.
Develop a communication strategy: Designate a central point of contact for reunification and establish alternative communication methods in case traditional methods fail.
Build an emergency kit: Assemble a kit containing essential supplies such as water, non-perishable food, first aid supplies, medications, batteries, flashlights and a radio.
Stay informed: Ensure your family members have access to reliable sources of information such as local news, weather alerts and official government channels to stay up to date on potential hazards and recommended actions.
Secure your home: Identify and address potential hazards in and around your home. Install smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors. Secure heavy furniture and objects that could pose a danger during severe weather events or natural disasters.
“Taking these steps will enhance your readiness for any potential crisis,” Thornton said in the release. “We encourage people to explore the resources on our website, sign up for B-Warn emergency alerts and plan ahead. By working together and being prepared, we can build a safer community during National Preparedness Month.”
Information on how to be prepared can be found at www.berriencounty.org/752/Public -Health-Preparedness.