BENTON HARBOR — Following a recent Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommendation to no longer require masks indoors, Berrien County health officials said they intend to issue a similar statement.
Interim Health Officer Guy Miller told The Herald-Palladium the Berrien County Health Department will issue a news release Thursday morning outlining the change, as well as the rationale, after a Wednesday announcement from MDHHS which effectively ended the public health advisory on masking in indoor places, including schools.
“We’re not telling people not to mask,” Miller said. “We’re supporting individual choices.”
BCHD has been working on this for some time. Miller said he’s been notifying community partners like superintendents to inform them of the health department’s direction. Lakeshore Public Schools made masking optional earlier this week.
The county is in a much different position regarding COVID-19 in 2022 than it was in 2020 or 2021, Miller said. With ample KN95 masks, vaccines, therapeutics and tests available, public health officials are shifting their focus from individuals protecting the public to individuals protecting themselves and their immediate circles.
Miller asked people not judge others for their decision to mask or not to mask.
“There are going to be people out there that choose to mask because maybe they have a high-risk individual in their family. Maybe, they have an immunocompromised condition,” Miller said, requesting people don’t view wearing masks as an “us versus them” fight.
MDHHS’s announcement outlined three phases in dealing with COVID-19: readiness, response and recovery – which correspond to pre-surge, surge and post-surge. During the surge phase, MDHHS includes an item which recommends increasing masking.
“MDHHS supports adjusting mask recommendations as we cycle through periods of response, recovery and readiness and following local health department decisions based on local conditions. Current case rates and hospitalizations, and increased access to vaccines, testing and therapies, indicate Michigan is entering a post-surge recovery phase of the cycle,” the statement read.
Berrien County reported weekly new COVID-19 case averages of 196 new cases per 100,000 people, the lowest it’s been since October. Feb. 7-13
Likewise, Spectrum Health Lakeland had 52 total positive patients in the hospital with only three in the ICU as of Wednesday morning. Just weeks earlier, the county’s average weekly new case levels were over 1,300 new cases per 100,000 people, and more than 80 COVID-19 people were hospitalized.
Wednesday’s MDHHS announcement came as a surprise to Miller, who said he thought BCHD’s updated guidance would be ahead of the state by a week.