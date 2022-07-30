BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Health Department will host two back-to-school events featuring health care services to prepare students for the upcoming school year.
The first “Back to School Bash” event is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the health department’s Benton Harbor office at 2149 E. Napier Ave. The second event will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at BCHD’s Niles office at 1205 N. Front St.
The events will include a variety of health services for students, including immunizations, blood lead screenings, hearing and vision screenings, a news release stated.
Michigan law requires children receive certain immunizations against infectious diseases such as measles, chickenpox, whooping cough and hepatitis B before entering school. Children entering kindergarten are also required to have their hearing and vision screened.
There will be activities for all ages at each event including seed planting, face painting and a visit from Spider-Man. Community members can find information about local resources including the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, parenting classes and health insurance assistance.
“We know going back to school can be especially busy for families as they prepare for the upcoming year,” Berrien County Health Officer Guy Miller said in a prepared statement. “By offering services and resources at one convenient event, we hope to make it easier for families to check some things off their to-do list while helping kids prepare for a healthy academic year.”
Individuals with private insurance, Medicaid or without insurance are all welcome to attend and access services.
More information is available at bchdmi.org or by calling 926-7121.