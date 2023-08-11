BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Health Department will showcase new hours of operation that will run Monday through Sept. 29.
During this time, the health department will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday.
According to a news release Thursday, the temporary change promotes flexible working hours for the BCHD team, allowing them to offer more clinical services as late as 7 p.m. during weekday evenings for residents.
“We know that many individuals aren’t able to make it to the health department during the work day to access our services,” Health Officer Guy Miller said in the release. “By piloting these new hours, we are hoping to provide health services to a greater number of community members while still giving our staff the time they need to rest and recover.”
The health department has traditionally maintained operating hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the department has experienced low visit numbers on Fridays in recent years.
To learn more about services available through the health department, visit bchdmi.org or call 926-7121.