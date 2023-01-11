BENTON HARBOR — Students from various Berrien County high schools will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy Monday with the theme “Breaking the Silence.”
The second annual inspirational Zoom session will start at 1 p.m., according to a news release from Benton Harbor Team Solutions Leader Princella Tobias.
The meeting ID on Zoom is 829-4365-5814. Passcode is 110740. The Zoom session can also be joined on the telephone by calling 1-646-876-9923, 1-301-715-8592 or 1-312-626-6799.
The session can also be heard on the radio at WVBH 105.3 FM, a nonprofit station in Benton Harbor.
The theme comes from King’s writings and speeches and is a call for people to not remain silent on important topics. The event will be co-hosted by Tobias and Nicholas Gunn.
Joining the students will be Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad and St. Joseph Mayor Laura Goos, along with Michael Nixon, vice president for University Culture and Inclusion at Andrews University in Berrien Springs.
This event is hosted by Benton Harbor Team Solutions/BEST Early in partnership with Benton Spirit Community News Network, AmeriCorps VISTA, Andrews University, city of Benton Harbor, city of St. Joseph, Dialo’s Cafe & Catering, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, WVBH 105.3 FM and other community partners.