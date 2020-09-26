Miss Berrien Springs Faith Kittleson is crowned the 2020 Miss Blossomtime Queen Saturday at the Golf Club at Harbor Shores. Pictured left is Miss St. Joseph Gabrielle Dilley and to the right is Miss Bridgman Rachel Scharnowske.
Don Campbell / HP staff
From left, Miss Cassopolis Tristin Gless, Miss Stevensville Alyssa Steinke and Miss Buchanan Jade Smith perform an opening number during the 2020 Miss Blossomtime Pageant Saturday at the Golf Club at Harbor Shores.
Miss Berrien Springs Faith Kittleson waves to the crowd after being crowned the 2020 Miss Blossomtime Queen Saturday at the Golf Club at Harbor Shores.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
From left, the 2020 Miss Blossomtime Court, First Runner-up Katherine Schooley, Queen Faith Kittleson, and Second Runner-up Jada Willis, pose for pictures, Saturday at the Golf Club at Harbor Shores.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Miss St. Joseph Gabrielle Dilley performs during an opening number during the 2020 Miss Blossomtime Pageant Saturday at the Golf Club at Harbor Shores.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
Miss St. Joseph Gabrielle Dilley models a formal dress during the 2020 Miss Blossomtime Pageant Saturday at the Golf Club at Harbor Shores.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Miss Baroda Isabella Parker joins contestants during the 2020 Miss Blossomtime Pageant Saturday at the Golf Club at Harbor Shores.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Miss Stevensville Alyssa Steinke models a formal dress during the 2020 Miss Blossomtime Pageant Saturday at the Golf Club at Harbor Shores.