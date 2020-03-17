BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners voted Monday to postpone all water disconnections and to reconnect households where the water has been shut off until the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus is over.
Mayor Marcus Muhammad said they are following the lead of other utility companies, like Indiana Michigan Power, that are suspending disconnections for non-payment as the coronavirus continues to spread.
“There’s no end in sight at this particular time,” Muhammad said.
He said this doesn’t mean that residents don’t have to pay their water bills, because the city is still tracking water usage.
In addition, commissioners approved buying parking kiosks from Total Parking Solutions that will read license plates and keep track of who is parking at Jean Klock Park, which has 381 parking spaces. The cost is $54,560.
Benton Harbor Deputy Director of Public Safety Mike Clark, who researched parking metering options, said the system will pay for itself in the first year.
“It can also be expandable to other parking lots as the city grows with business downtown,” he said.
Clark said city residents will still be able to park at Jean Klock Park for free.
He said the system is similar to the one used by St. Joseph for Tiscornia Park.
City commissioners further approved:
- leasing 38.41 acres of Jean Klock Park May 18-25 for $5,750 to the 2020 Senior PGA Championship;
- rezoning the corner of Park and Fifth streets from light industrial to central business so the Mason Jar Cafe can build its new location there;
- hosting the 2nd Annual Juneteenth Parade on June 20 and waiving fees and deposits for the use of Broadway and City Center parks.