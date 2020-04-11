BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor city commissioners are taking a second look at the almost $15 million water and sewer infrastructure project they approved in January.
Commissioners discussed how the project could be broken apart to make it more affordable, during a special meeting Wednesday with Chris Cook, president of Abonmarche, the city’s engineering firm.
Cook said he and City Manager Ellis Mitchell plan to present commissioners with options at a future special meeting. Part of the problem is that the city has a cash crunch because water and sewer rates haven’t been raised since at least 2013.
In addition, commissioners met with state officials from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes & Energy (EGLE) to discuss how the city can fix several problems at the water plant that were found during sanitary surveys done in 2015 and 2018. Commissioners signed an Administrative Consent Order with EGLE to fix 13 items. Some were fixed, but the city has received four extensions because staff have been unable to meet the deadlines.
State officials and Mitchell plan to negotiate a new ACO with realistic deadlines that will be brought back to commissioners for review.