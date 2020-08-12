BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor school board President Joseph Taylor said Tuesday that the Financial Recovery Agreement state officials presented to school board trustees reminds him of past agreements, and he doesn’t like it.
The proposed five-year agreement calls for the district to hire a project manager, who would also be approved by the Michigan Department of Education and Department of Treasury. The project manager’s salary would be reimbursed by the state for up to $150,000.
But Taylor said the project manager sounds similar to the consent agreement consultant, who was hired to oversee the consent agreement school board trustees signed with the state in 2014. Trustees also signed a partnership agreement in 2017 and a cooperative agreement in 2018. The last of those agreements was dissolved on June 30, 2019, due to changes in state law.
“You see some of the same instances which, in my opinion, I don’t think we need a person to do that work,” he said at Tuesday’s school board meeting. “The district hired a CEO, which is your superintendent. And your superintendents always do that work. Why waste up to $150,000 for that?”
In fact, Taylor said he sees no reason for the school board to sign any agreement with the state.
“What I see in some of the documentation is that hand behind the hand, again, that tried to direct Benton Harbor Area Schools ... in a back door way,” he said.
He said that the district already is operating under an Enhanced Deficit Elimination Plan.
“I still see some sort of interference as we’ve seen since 2014,” he said. “... I want (the board) to really look at that document before we sign our life away and to make sure that it’s in the best interests of our students first and of our community. Because in the past, we’ve been coerced to signing things. And then after that they come in with another document, treasury as well as MDE, in order to close us down. So we want to make sure that this time, when we sign our name on the dotted line, that it is a good document, it is a good partnership, and it is what is in the best interests of our students.”
Deputy State Treasurer Joyce Parker said that the proposed agreement is nothing like the previous agreements, it can be changed and trustees should not feel pressured to sign it.
But she said in order for the district to receive the financial help in the proposed agreement, something needs to be signed. The agreement calls for treasury to pay $75,000 for a wage and compensation study, $60,000 for an operational assessment, and $5,000 for an enrollment projection, all in the 2020-21 school year. The plan also calls for treasury to pay $20,000 for professional development, in all five years.
Taylor said the money in the proposed plan isn’t enough for the trustees to risk in signing it.
He said that the plan put together by the joint advisory committee between the state and the district, and approved by school board trustees this spring, is a good one that the board plans to follow.
“Why not leave it there?” he said.
Parker said she would take their concerns back to state officials for discussion.
The proposed agreement also calls for treasury officials to support the district’s request that the state forgive the district’s $10.8 million outstanding emergency loan balance. When asked how treasury officials could facilitate the forgiveness of the loans, Parker said that they could help bring together state elected officials and school staff to talk about the possible forgiveness. School and state officials have said that only the state Legislature can forgive the loans.