BENTON HARBOR — The Benton Harbor school district will receive $3 million in federal funds to improve literacy over the next five years in what Superintendent Andrae Townsel is calling a huge win for the district.
“I’m so happy that our state leadership believed that Benton Harbor has the capacity to execute and engage our young people in leveling up in regards to literacy,” Townsel said. “... This is something major that should be celebrated. As you know, we are a deficit district. Now we have monies to support professional development with educators to talk about literacy. ... We’re going to make sure we execute for our young people.”