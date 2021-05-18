210518-black-lives-mural-file-photo.jpg

Volunteers put the finishing touches on a Black Lives Matter mural along Colfax Avenue in front of Benton Harbor High School last August.

BENTON HARBOR — The Black Lives Matter mural on the street in front of Benton Harbor High School is slated to get a fresh coat of paint in July.

The effort is being sponsored by Neighbors Organizing Against Racism.

