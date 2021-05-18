BENTON HARBOR — The Black Lives Matter mural on the street in front of Benton Harbor High School is slated to get a fresh coat of paint in July.
The effort is being sponsored by Neighbors Organizing Against Racism.
Updated: May 18, 2021 @ 11:28 am
