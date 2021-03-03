BENTON TOWNSHIP — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is working to get the word out to people in underserved communities that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available Monday at Meijer in Benton Township for people who qualify.
The company is partnering with Abundant Life Ministries in Benton Harbor, Meals on Wheels of Southwestern Michigan and the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, said Cle Jackson, senior communication liaison with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
“The focus is on the Black community ... and other communities of color, but it not limited to just them,” he said.
He said people who are 65 and older need to make appointments by Friday, which can be done by texting “HOPE,” to 75049. Appointments can also be made by calling 925-0137, or by going to clinic.meijer.com/register/CL0036.
Jackson said the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered on March 29. He said that 1,200 doses of the vaccine are available.
“We know that there are many, many individuals who are seeking to get the vaccination,” he said. “Our whole goal is to make sure that we’re getting this information out to communities of color.”
He said this isn’t the first time his company partnered locally with Meijer and Abundant Life Ministries. Last fall, he said they worked together to help people get vaccinated against the flu.
Marletta Seats, health administrator with Abundant Life, said this is another point of access for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.