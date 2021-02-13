Salena Napier-Lucas of Benton Harbor wears a face mask with her brother's picture on it Friday. The casket of her brother, Phillip Napier, was exhumed at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Township. On the other side were the words "Beloved Brother."
Phillip Napier's family watches Friday as his body is exhumed at Crystal Springs Cemetery in Benton Township. Among those watching are his mother, Teresa Napier of Benton Harbor, left, and his sister, Salena Napier-Lucas of Benton Harbor, in the pink coat.
