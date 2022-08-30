220830-HP-boys-girls-club1-photo.jpg

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor recently announced a name change to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON HARBOR — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor announced Monday that they will now be known as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan.

CEO Alloyd Blackmon said that’s because the club is no longer just in Benton Harbor.

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium