BENTON HARBOR — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Southwest Michigan in Benton Harbor is getting the word out that they do not have volunteers selling candy bars in front of area businesses.
“We never have kids fundraise for us,” said Sherri Ulleg, vice president of marketing and communications for the club. “Once in a while, we’ll have them do a car wash at our facility if they have a special project or something and they choose to do it. But we haven’t even done that for a long time.”
Ulleg said they have received reports over the past year about teenagers and young adults selling candy bars for $20 in front of local businesses, who claim they are doing so on behalf of the club.
“We want to educate the businesses in the community so they don’t think they are our kids,” she said. “We don’t want people misrepresenting their relationship with the club. A lot of the businesses in the community are very supportive of the club already.”
She said anyone seeing a person saying they are raising money for the club in this fashion should call law enforcement’s non-emergency phone number.