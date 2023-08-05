Children take turns on a water slide Friday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan Unity Day held at the Fettig Youth Campus in Benton Harbor. The third annual Unity Day allows youth from area communities a chance to interact through a variety of games and activities.
Kharter Laferty, 8, faces Amanda Mercer and Paige Laferty in a game of Jenga on Friday during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan Unity Day held at the Fettig Youth Campus in Benton Harbor.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Don Campbell / HP staff
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan CEO Alloyd Blackmon welcomes children Friday at Unity Day held at the Fettig Youth Campus in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Children dance Friday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan Unity Day held at the Fettig Youth Campus in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Children compete in tug-o-war Friday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan Unity Day held at the Fettig Youth Campus in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Peyton Thompson, 6, left, and Eli Lane, 13, play Connect 4 on Friday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan Unity Day held at the Fettig Youth Campus in Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR — Hundreds of children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan gathered Friday in Benton Harbor for the third annual Unity Day.
“Basically, it’s about bringing all of our sites together in one place so that they can be together – so they know they are all part of one club,” said Alloyd Blackmon, chief executive officer of the clubs.