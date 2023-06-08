BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County Board of Health members went on the record Wednesday in supporting efforts by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan to apply for a $2 million federal grant to fight community violence.

Berrien County Commissioner Bob Harrison, who is on the Board of Health, said this is the same U.S. Department of Justice grant the Berrien County Health Department sought permission to apply for. However, Berrien County commissioners tabled the proposal in April.

“There were some who were very concerned about the short timeframe for the health department to put together a competitive grant,” Harrison said during the board of health’s meeting Wednesday. “There were some who lacked information about what was going to happen. There was a great desire for a higher level of specificity of programs that might be funded.”

However, Harrison said part of the grant process is that agencies receiving the money have six months to work with other community organizations to come up with a plan.

Board Chair Kenneth Edwards said community violence is a public health issue.

“We have to continue to reinforce that in our messaging,” Edwards said. “We’ll be very interested in working with (the Boys & Girls Club) if they get that grant.”

Edwards signed the letter of support, which states the Boys & Girls Club provides positive programs for youth and promotes high school graduation.

“Understanding that they will be focused primarily in youth engagement, BCHD recognizes this to be one of the most influential and impactful stages in childhood development to be most impressionable in decreasing the level of violence in the following years to come,” the letter states.

County Commissioner Chokwe Pitchford said he’s been working with the Boys & Girls Club to bring the grant to Berrien County. He said the application was submitted in May with 35 letters of support, including from Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey, Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli and Chief Judge Mabel Mayfield. He said they are still collecting letters of support for the application.

Pitchford said the Boys & Girls Club expects to find out in October if it received the grant.

He said he is confident the club will receive the funding.

“Benton Harbor and Benton Township are No. 1 and No. 3 in the state for violent crime,” he said. “I think it would be very hard not to fund a program trying to address violent crime in Berrien County.”

Mark Totten, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan, told Berrien County commissioners in April that he supports crime prevention.

“We will always fight for victims, but I would rather somebody not be a victim if that can be avoided,” Totten said prior to commissioners tabling the application request.

He said that goal has become even more important due to the “pretty significant uptick” in violence across the nation and state over the past few years.

Totten said the programs the grant will fund are meant to prevent violence from happening in the first place.

“These programs create a community-wide partnership between community-based organizations, hospitals, researchers, government agencies, victim service providers, law enforcement (and) others, all with the aim of trying to reduce violent crime,” he said.

In a written statement, Sherri Ulleg, vice president of marketing and external communications with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Southwest Michigan, said the club is always working to make the community a better place.

“It’s something we’ve been committed to for the past 25 years and that commitment grows as the needs of the kids and families we serve evolve,” Ulleg said in the statement. “The only way we are able to impact so many young people each year is through strong collaborations with our partners and dedicated people in the community. We continue to work toward identifying solutions to challenging systemic issues that affect our members and their families.”