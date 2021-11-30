From left, project manager Jesse Tennison; Mackenzie Kastl, chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor; and Julie Webb, president of the Benton Harbor Sunshine Rotary Club, dedicate a new STEAM platform Monday night at the Fettig Youth Campus in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP staff
A new STEAM platform, overlooking a ravine and Ox Creek, is dedicated Monday night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus in Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR — Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor will be able to study the woodlands next to Ox Creek thanks to a new learning platform built by the Benton Harbor Sunrise Rotary.
Officials from the club and Rotary on Monday unveiled the new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) Learning Platform, which is behind the club’s Fettig Youth Campus, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, Benton Harbor.