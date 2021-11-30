BENTON HARBOR — Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor will be able to study the woodlands next to Ox Creek thanks to a new learning platform built by the Benton Harbor Sunrise Rotary.

Officials from the club and Rotary on Monday unveiled the new STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) Learning Platform, which is behind the club’s Fettig Youth Campus, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, Benton Harbor.

