A lawsuit can go forward against a Michigan official who flashed a rifle during a public meeting over video conference. That's the opinion of a federal appeals court. Patricia MacIntosh is suing Ron Clous. MacIntosh says Clous tried to silence her right to free speech when he displayed a rifle during a 2021 meeting of the Grand Traverse County commissioners. The appeals court says displaying a rifle during a tense meeting adds up to “dangerous meaning.” The incident occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic when the county board met over video conference. During the public comment period, MacIntosh urged commissioners to make a statement opposing anti-government militia groups. Clous argues that displaying the rifle was his own protected conduct.