BENTON TOWNSHIP — Crews were digging through the rubble Wednesday to try to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged several units at the Briarwood Apartments in Benton Township.
Benton Township firefighter Cory Kraklau said one person was injured after jumping from a bedroom window on the second floor. He said she suffered a broken leg and minor burns and was taken to the hospital by Medic 1 Ambulance.
Kraklau said the Benton Township Fire Department was called just before 4 p.m. Tuesday to the apartment complex on Union Avenue on a report of a fire with entrapment. When firefighters arrived five minutes later, the woman had already jumped out a window, and firefighters determined no one else was still inside.
“When we arrived, there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor on the north side of the building,” Kraklau said. “We initiated what’s called a blitz offensive. A large fire requires large amounts of water to knock it down and keep it in check.”
The Benton Township Fire Department was assisted by crews from the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety and the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, which provided an aerial ladder truck as the fire went into the attic and through the roof of one of the apartment buildings. Kraklau said the roof collapsed on the west side of the building.
He said several apartments in the connected buildings at 1849 Union Ave. and 1857 Union Ave. were damaged by fire, smoke and water. He said the American Red Cross is assisting displaced tenants, and members of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Services were on hand to help at the scene.
Kraklau said damage is estimated to be about $1 million to the property and $500,000 in contents.