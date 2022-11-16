Executive Director Larry Schanker works with tone bars and musical scales with Luca Bonucchi, 7, Tuesday at Brookview Montessori School in Benton Harbor. A wing of the school has been temporarily closed after structural issues were recently discovered.
From left, students Ameera Quraishi, Stella Chinchilla, Clementine Hackworth, and Christopher Gaspari read Tuesday at Brookview Montessori School in Benton Harbor.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
A section of Brookview Montessori School in Benton Harbor has been temporarily closed after structural issues were recently discovered.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Executive Director Larry Schanker works with tone bars and musical scales with Luca Bonucchi, 7, Tuesday at Brookview Montessori School in Benton Harbor. A wing of the school has been temporarily closed after structural issues were recently discovered.
Don Campbell / HP staff
A section of Brookview Montessori School in Benton Harbor has been temporarily closed after structural issues were recently discovered.
BENTON TOWNSHIP — A structual problem has temporarily closed part of Brookview Montessori School, displacing 85 of the school’s 133 students, according to Executive Director Larry Schanker.
“It’s amazing the amount of support we’re getting,” he said. “I know this is extremely challenging for double-working parents. Many parents are extremely dependent on us. The parents have been kind and many have sent me supportive emails. They know we’re working very hard day and night to resolve this.”