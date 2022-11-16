BENTON TOWNSHIP — A structual problem has temporarily closed part of Brookview Montessori School, displacing 85 of the school’s 133 students, according to Executive Director Larry Schanker.

“It’s amazing the amount of support we’re getting,” he said. “I know this is extremely challenging for double-working parents. Many parents are extremely dependent on us. The parents have been kind and many have sent me supportive emails. They know we’re working very hard day and night to resolve this.”

