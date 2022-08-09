U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, center, uses a virtual reality headset to tour the site of the future Better Health and Wellness Center in downtown Benton Harbor on Monday. He is joined by Lynn Todman, vice president of health equity for Lakeland, Phil Cooper, manager of facilities, planning, design and construction at Lakeland, and Nicki Britten, director of population health at Lakeland.
Dr. Loren Hamel, president of Spectrum Health Lakeland, tours the former Whirlpool Corp. building, along Main Street in downtown Benton Harbor, that will be the site of the future Better Health and Wellness Center.
BENTON HARBOR — Spectrum Health Lakeland has secured federal grant money to help create its new Center for Better Health in Benton Harbor.
U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, who toured the site of the new Center for Better Health on Monday, helped facilitate the $500,000 in funding for Spectrum Health Lakeland to renovate the building at 133 W. Main St.