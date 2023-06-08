BENTON HARBOR — The Center for Better Health & Wellness in Benton Harbor got the green light to move across Main Street into larger space this week.
Benton Harbor city commissioners made no comment when they approved the required special use permit Monday.
Corewell Health Lakeland plans to complete about $4 million in renovations, according to the resolution.
In January, Corewell Health officials announced that by moving into the new space, the center will go from having 1,200 square feet to 26,000 square feet.
The center was opened in October 2020 with a $1.2 million federal COVID-19 grant due to Black residents making up 15 percent of the state’s population but representing 29.4 percent of COVID-19 cases and 40.7 percent of the deaths.
The center’s vision is to have an exercise area, teaching kitchen and 12 exam rooms. It is expected to help residents holistically with mental health, legal and social services navigation support.
Dr. Lowell Hamel, chief operating officer and chief clinical officer with Corewell Health South, said at the time that the key is to see the results of a healthier community in five years.
The building at 133 W. Main St., which was donated by Whirlpool Corp.