BENTON HARBOR — Adorned in a mask and a black Rieth-Riley cap, Jack Kinney stood in the parking lot of Central Dock on Friday to announce a change that would affect the Benton Harbor waterfront property for years to come.
After more than eight decades in the family, Kinney sold Central Dock to Rieth-Riley Construction – an asphalt paving and supply company based out of Goshen, Ind.
“This is kind of a tough thing on me to sell it,” said Kinney. “But I couldn’t be happier for the company I’m selling it to.”
Keith Rose, CEO and president of Rieth-Riley, said the dock will retain its name, as the company plans to work on site improvements, which include added security and a scale for upcoming shipments. He said they might extend the seawall, which depends on a permit that is still winding its way through the state Department of Natural Resources.
The dock has not had many deliveries in years.
However, Rose said the first load of material for the US-31/I-94 connection project is set to arrive as early as next Friday.
“It’s going to save money by freighting the material as opposed to trucking it long distance,” Rose said. “It’s another piece of integration for our company that fits in nicely.”
The move should save more than 100 truckloads being driven to Southwest Michigan. Rose said the dock will meld into the existing operations at Rieth-Riley’s asphalt plant in Benton Township.
Also in attendance for the announcement was U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, who called the sale a win-win scenario for everyone.
“Reith-Riley is one of the premier construction companies not only in the Midwest, but frankly in America,” Upton said. “Their commitment to buy this land, to make sure they’ve got a resting spot for their sand and gravel and aggregate means they know the future is bright.”
According to Herald-Palladium archives, John Kinney Jr. bought the commercial dock business in 1936.
The sale of the dock to another industrial company would seem to scuttle the dream of some people in St. Joseph and Benton Harbor, who at various times have envisioned the prime piece of waterfront property for uses other than commercial/industrial. Proposals were even floated to moved Kinney’s dock from the inner harbor to the outer harbor, a move that would decrease the need for deep dredging if Dock 63 across the channel also were to move, while opening up the properties for recreational or light commercial use.
Kinney, however, was never on board with the proposal, which also saw heavy resistance from the Edgewater and Ridgeway neighborhoods out of fear those areas would see heavier truck traffic and noise.
Long history
The dock, on the north side of Main Street where the St. Joseph and Paw Paw rivers meet, was at times covered from end to end with what resembled a mountain of coal.
Over the decades the dock company has adjusted to swings in the economy, changing consumer demand for products, and the risks of doing business on a river prone to wave shoaling that can make navigation difficult.
After coal gave way to fuel oil and natural gas as the preferred fuels for home heating in the decade after World War II, Central Dock switched to handling cement and aggregate.
By the late 1950s, Jack Kinney saw the need for another business that could take advantage of the dock; he believed there was potential in asphalt, a petroleum residue that had become popular for driveway paving.
Starting with a small plant on Zoschke Road, north of Benton Harbor, Consumers Asphalt Co. later opened a much larger facility on Townline Road. At its apex, the facility employed 50 people in making the material for road projects and other uses.
Jack’s son, Tim Kinney, ran the plant until the family sold it in 2006 to Rieth-Riley.
“There’s been a long business relationship for many decades,” Rose said, referring to Rieth-Riley’s connection to the Kinneys. “When they called us in ‘06, it was a very smooth transition and a lot of chemistry between the two companies. We have a lot of respect for the Kinney family.”