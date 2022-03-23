220323-HP-chicken-coop-pic.jpg

The Chicken Coop reopened Tuesday at 2000 M-139 in Benton Township after a brief closure.

 Tony Wittkowski / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Chicken Coop in Benton Township is not closing after all.

Co-owner Jason Variell said he and his wife, Amy, reopened the fried chicken eatery at 2000 M-139 on Tuesday in an effort to help train the new incoming owner.

Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski

Tags