Steven Foster, 9, takes a turn on the mini trampoline Wednesday during the CircEsteem Kids Camp held this week in Benton Harbor. The day camp builds self-esteem and mutual respect through the practice and performance of circus arts.

BENTON HARBOR — When Mallory Cheevers grows up, she wants to be a comedian.

Mallory, 10, from St. Joseph, said she intends to incorporate some of the things she learned this week at CircEsteem Kids Camp in Benton Harbor into her act.

Jason Roth, left, works with Lorenzo Zuccali, 6, on “The Globe” on Wednesday during the CircEsteem Kids Camp held this week in Benton Harbor.
Children build a human pyramid Wednesday during the CircEsteem Kids Camp held this week in Benton Harbor.
Avery Perry, 12, practices ring twirling Wednesday during the CircEsteem Kids Camp held this week in Benton Harbor.

