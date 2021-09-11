210911-HP-m139-gas-station-photo.jpg

Construction of a future Citgo gas station is expected to begin in November or December at 1808 M-139 in Benton Township.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — An abandoned gas station is getting a second life in Benton Township.

Township trustees approved a special-use permit at Tuesday’s board meeting to renovate the existing facility for a future Citgo gas station at 1808 M-139.

