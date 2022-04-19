BENTON HARBOR — The People’s Water Board Coalition is calling on state and local officials to be more transparent with the public about the quality of Benton Harbor’s drinking water.
Sylvia Orduno, a member of the coalition, said during a news conference Monday that lead in the city’s drinking water was the primary concern when the group of more than 20 organizations filed a petition in September with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
But now, she said they are concerned bacteria may be in the city’s drinking water.
Orduno said they want the EPA to enforce laws about the Safe Drinking Water Act.
“This time, we’re looking mostly at surface water treatment rules, which exist to ensure that the water is being treated properly to control bacterial contamination,” she said.
Elin Betanzo, who is the founder of Safe Water Engineering, spoke during the news conference about an EPA report from a Feb. 14 inspection that raised new concerns.
“Filters are great and necessary for reducing lead exposure when there are no issues at the water treatment plant,” she said. “However, these filters are only certified to reduce lead, not microbial contaminants. When microbial contaminants are present, the carbon filters allow them to grow and increase the risk of exposure.”
She said federal, state and local officials haven’t provided enough information to substantiate if Benton Harbor is meeting the minimum treatment requirements under the federal Surface Water Treatment Rules.
Scott Dean, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said in an emailed statement the city “consistently monitors for bacteria monthly at multiple locations throughout the water system and has reviewed the data, as well as shared all available monitoring data with the U.S. EPA in light of the concerns raised by the petitioners.”
Dean said the EPA supports EGLE’s assessment that the water quality for the city’s drinking water meets the federal standards.
“While deficiencies at the plant have been documented, they are currently being addressed,” Scott said. “Both U.S. EPA and EGLE have determined that there is no indication those problems have resulted in any non-lead exceedances of Safe Drinking Water Act standards in the finished water supply.”
When contacted after the news conference, Nick Leonard from the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center, said they want to have a cooperative conversation with government officials.
“These aren’t just historical issues. These are issues happening right now,” he said.
Leonard said residents are being asked to just trust government officials when they say the water is safe to drink. Since the state took so long to take the lead issue seriously, Leonard said they need proof.
“We need to know how (the state) determined that the water is safe,” he said. “They need to share the documents and data with us. They need to walk residents through the analysis.”