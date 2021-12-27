ST. JOSEPH — Two more recall petitions against Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad were rejected Monday for lack of clarity.

The Berrien County Election Commission denied the fifth and sixth recall petitions filed by Benton Harbor resident Quacy Roberts in his ongoing effort to remove the mayor from office. He says his recall effort stems from Muhammad’s handling of the city’s water crisis.

The first petition Roberts filed stating the mayor should be recalled “for failing to tell the residents of Benton Harbor that the water was contaminated” was rejected for being inaccurate.

Two of the previous petitions used a water rate hike as grounds for recalling the mayor. One was rejected for legal issues and the other for being unclear.

One of six petitions filed by Roberts seeks to recall Muhammad for declaring a state of emergency in Benton Harbor, and that one was approved by the Election Commission. But according to the county’s election administrator, no one has picked up the proper forms to gather signatures.

The wording on Roberts’ fifth petition considered Monday read as follows: “for voting yes to raise the residents of Benton Harbor water and sewer rates, for the next five years.” The fifth petition, also considered Monday, read as follows: "for voting yes to raise the residents of Benton Harbor water and sewer rates for the next five years, water rates will increase each July 1 for the next five years:"

Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler said that petition is confusing because the colon at the end indicates there is something more to be said.

Muhammad presented documents Monday, which he said show that a $15.6 million infrastructure project plan that would include a temporary water rate increase was approved by the city commission in 2019, and an updated loan application approved in 2020 does not say anything about a water rate increase.

Regarding that document, Tyler said, “I don’t see anything here about raising water rates. It says “prescribed” rates, and I’m no lawyer but that usually means rates previously set.”

She noted a person cannot be recalled for action taken during a previous term in office, and Muhammad’s current term began in 2020.

“I don’t see here where there was a vote on water rates,” Tyler said regarding a document presented by Roberts from 2020.

“I’m confused,” Roberts told the Election Commission.

“I’m confused, too,” Tyler responded.

The three-member commission voted to reject the wording on both petitions based on a lack of clarity as to when there was a vote to increase water rates, and when the increase went into effect.

When offered an opportunity to comment, Muhammad said, “At this point I’m at a loss for words.”

He said the ongoing recall effort is a waste of time and money and he is focused on getting the city through the water crisis.

Berrien County Elections Administrator Sheila Reitz said no one has picked up the signature forms related to the one recall petition that was approved in November.

Reitz and Tyler said if the correct forms are not used to gather signatures, then any signatures turned in will be rejected at the clerk’s office.

Muhammad said he has been told by at least two people that they were approached at a store about signing a petition.

“One person said they were asked to sign a petition to file a lawsuit,” Muhammad said. “Another one said the mayor was being recalled for raising water rates.”

Tyler said, “I would hope anybody who signs a petition would read what they are signing.”