BENTON HARBOR — The community is invited to the Benton Harbor Peace Walk on June 14, which will feature the Benton Harbor High School Tiger Marching Band.
Festivities kick off at 9:30 a.m. at the high school’s Peace Garden near the school’s flagpole, said Benton Harbor school board Trustee Elnora Gavin.
“One of the things that we’re focusing on this year is healing ourselves together for a 90-day peace challenge,” Gavin said. “We’re going to be looking at identifying one unhealthy habit that’s not working for you and replace it with a healthy habit, and then we’re going to work to hold each other accountable. Our main focus this year is on mental health, healing and taking care of ourselves.”
After a libation ceremony and reading, participants will walk to June Woods Memorial Park, formerly known as Broadway Park.
This year’s Peace Walk was organized by the African American history students in Regina Strother’s class, Gavin said.
Debt forgiveness
Gavin said they also plan to thank all of the state legislators who are supporting the school district’s debt to be forgiven.
“I’ve been told that they’re still in negotiations,” she said. “I’m hoping that we can celebrate on that day. If we’re not celebrating, we’re at least being thankful.”
State Rep. Joey Andrews said during Monday’s Benton Harbor City Commission meeting that state legislators are in the process of putting together the state’s budget, which includes a line item for school debt forgiveness.
“We’re pretty reasonably assured that Benton Harbor’s going to be part of that pool of money,” said Andrews, D-St. Joseph. “We’re really hoping to get the schools back on a good foot so that they can start looking towards the future and stop worrying about debts from the past.”
Andrews said they hope to complete the budget soon.
“The statutory deadline is at the end of the month,” he said. “We’re hoping to beat that by a week or so.”
In May, Andrews said the school district’s $12.5 million long-term debt may soon be forgiven.
The state House approved an $80.1 billion 2024 budget and the state Senate approved a $79.6 billion 2024 budget. State legislators are now in the process of reaching a compromise on the final budget.