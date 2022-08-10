220810-HP-cornerstone-dock1-photo.jpg

Cornerstone Alliance President and CEO Rob Cleveland makes several remarks Tuesday about the Harbor Infrastructure project and the new arts district public WiFi program during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new dock along Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON HARBOR — Cornerstone Alliance celebrated connectivity on the water and in the air during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

“While the investments don’t look alike, they are directly linked by the fact that they create more accessibility to the entire community. Not just Benton Harbor, not just St. Joe, but all the way up and down the (St. Joseph) River and up and down the lake,” said Cornerstone Alliance President Rob Cleveland.

220810-HP-cornerstone-dock2-photo.jpg

A new dock and kayak boat launch is commemorated Tuesday during a ribbon cutting held along Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.
220810-HP-cornerstone-dock5-photo.jpg

Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad and Cornerstone Alliance President and CEO Rob Cleveland, back, make several remarks Tuesday about the Harbor Infrastructure project and the Benton Harbor Arts District public WiFi program during a ribbon-cutting ceremony along Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.
220810-HP-cornerstone-dock3-photo.jpg

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is held Tuesday to commemorate a new dock along Riverview Drive as well as the new Benton Harbor Arts District public WiFi program.

Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege

Tags

Staff Writer at The Herald-Palladium