Cornerstone Alliance President and CEO Rob Cleveland makes several remarks Tuesday about the Harbor Infrastructure project and the new arts district public WiFi program during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new dock along Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad and Cornerstone Alliance President and CEO Rob Cleveland, back, make several remarks Tuesday about the Harbor Infrastructure project and the Benton Harbor Arts District public WiFi program during a ribbon-cutting ceremony along Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR — Cornerstone Alliance celebrated connectivity on the water and in the air during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.
“While the investments don’t look alike, they are directly linked by the fact that they create more accessibility to the entire community. Not just Benton Harbor, not just St. Joe, but all the way up and down the (St. Joseph) River and up and down the lake,” said Cornerstone Alliance President Rob Cleveland.