BENTON TOWNSHIP — If Benton Township builds it, companies will come, Cornerstone Alliance told Benton Township trustees earlier this week.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Benton Township board voted to create an industrial development district at 1264 Crystal Ave., which could lead to a 50 percent tax abatement for up to 12 years. Cornerstone Alliance owns the property, and CopperRock Construction of Grand Rapids plans to develop a speculative manufacturing facility onsite.
Cathy Tilley, Cornerstone director of business development, said Berrien County – like most communities – lacks existing buildings which meet the needs of potential employers. A speculative building makes it cheaper and easier for companies to relocate or expand.
Clerk Carolyn Phillips said the resolution brought to the township included the entire industrial park, and the board could only vote for the one parcel tonight. She told the board approving any tax abatements would be a separate motion at a later meeting.
The new structure would be about 12,000 square feet to start, with the potential to expand up to 100,000 square feet. The parcel will also have parking and loading docks.
The Michigan Economic Development Corp. has already provided some $200,000 in site readiness grants to prepare the parcel for construction. These funds paid for brush clearing, soil boring, a retention pond and environmental studies.
The Benton Harbor-based economic development agency could only respond to 38 percent of requests for proposal in the last three years, because of the lack of existing buildings in Berrien County, Tilley said prior to the meeting.
This was the first speculative site Cornerstone is helping build.
“It will definitely put more eyes on our community. We will be marketing this globally. We will be going out and looking for companies that are looking to relocate or expand operations,” Christina Frank, vice president of external affairs, said prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
Frank and Tilley said the township’s, MEDC’s and CopperRock’s support was crucial to seeing the plan through.
Cornerstone owns the entire industrial park the site is located in. Tilley said she hopes this site will lead to more development of the park.
Building without an identified buyer poses risk, Frank said, but also opportunity.
“With big risk comes big reward, because then you have the ability to land large companies who are going to bring jobs and more tax base,” she said.