From left, Sullivan Brookshire, Rayne Vanderheyden and Arthur Crew, all 9 years old, sort through donated socks Friday at Countryside Academy. The three organized the sock drive at the school and have collected 3,904 pairs to be donated to area emergency services.
From left, Sullivan Brookshire, Rayne Vanderheyden and Arthur Crew, all 9 years old, sort through donated socks Friday at Countryside Academy. The three organized the sock drive at the school and have collected 3,904 pairs to be donated to area emergency services.
Don Campbell / HP staff
From left are Sullivan Brookshire, Arthur Crew and Rayne Vanderheyden, who teamed up to organize the sock collection drive.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Thousands of pairs of socks have been collected by students at Countryside Academy for donation to area shelters.