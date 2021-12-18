BENTON HARBOR — The Berrien County Health Department announced Friday it is now offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses for residents ages 16-17, consistent with Center for Disease Control guidelines.
Individuals are eligible for the Pfizer booster six months after they complete the primary two-dose vaccine series. It is recommended teens who received the Pfizer vaccine series stay consistent and receive the Pfizer booster. Individuals 18 and older may receive any U.S.-approved booster.
“We encourage residents who are 16 or 17 and eligible for a Pfizer booster to get one,” Acting Health Officer Guy Miller said in a news release. “The COVID-19 vaccines are critical in slowing the spread of the virus, reducing the severity of symptoms and keeping patients out of the hospital.”
The Berrien County Health Department offers regular and booster doses for ages 12 and older during a walk-in clinic 3-6 p.m. on Tuesdays at its Benton Harbor office.
Individuals ages 16-17 need written parental consent or a parent or guardian present, and anyone younger than 16 must have a parent or guardian present. All are asked to bring their vaccination record to the clinic.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available for children ages 5-11. To schedule an appointment, visit bchdmi.org/covid19.