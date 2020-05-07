BENTON TOWNSHIP — A third COVID-19 testing site in Berrien County will open Friday at the Walmart in Benton Township.
It will test adults who meets CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms, according to a news release from Walmart and Quest Diagnostics.
The site, at 1400 Mall Drive, is set to be open 7-9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays weekly, weather permitting.
There is no out-of-pocket cost for individuals to be tested.
Getting tested will require an appointment through Quest’s online portal and app, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for people who meet medical eligibility for testing and are 18 years and older.
Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria and an ID check.
Those being tested will use a self-administered nasal swab test to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by Walmart pharmacists and associates trained to ensure the sample is taken correctly, according to the news release.
The swab will then be dropped into a sealed container and Quest Diagnostics will handle processing the test, communicating results to those tested and the Berrien County Health Department. Test results are usually ready in about 2-3 days, according to the news release.
The test site is not available to those who walk up, and tests are not available inside the store.
For questions and more information, call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The county's other testing sites are at the Spectrum Health Lakeland Center for Outpatient Services, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, and at InterCare, 800 M-139, Benton Harbor.